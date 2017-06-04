Trump to announce plan to privatize air traffic control: reports

President Trump will reportedly introduce a plan on Monday to privatize the air traffic control functions of the Federal Aviation Administration this week as part of a broader push for infrastructure reform.

The Washington Post reports that Trump will instruct Congress to pursue privatizing air traffic control and spin it off into a nonprofit corporation. Trump could send principles for the plan to Congress as early as this week, according to the report.

Trump will be joined by the CEOs of several major airlines as he makes his air traffic control announcement, ABC News reported Sunday evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

The proposal will come as part of a string of events aimed at getting the Trump administration back on track of fulfilling his campaign promises, especially those related to his $1 trillion infrastructure plan. While Trump’s plan likely won’t come together in a legislative package until later this summer, the administration is expected to unveil details about the plan this week.

“We’ve had some achievements to date … but we’re really formally launching the things we’re doing,” said Gary Cohn, Trump's National Economic Council director, during a press call on Friday. “Next week we’re going to announce a few very interesting things.”

As part of the weeklong focus on infrastructure, Trump will make two public speeches: one in Ohio on inland waterways and another on railroads in Washington, D.C.