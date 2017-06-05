Conway hits media's 'obsession' with covering Trump's tweets, not actions

White House aide Kellyanne Conway on Monday slammed the media for its "obsession" with President Trump's tweets instead of his actions.

"This obsession with covering everything he says on Twitter and very little of what of he does as president," Conway said on NBC's "Today" show.

The host shot back, saying Twitter is Trump's preferred method of communication with the American people.

"That's not true," Conway responded.

Trump often uses the medium to discuss his goals and go after his political enemies.

On Monday, the president sent out a series of tweets focused on his travel ban following the London attack Saturday that left at least seven people dead and dozens more wounded.

Trump said in the tweets that lawyers and courts can call his executive order whatever they'd like, but he is "calling is what we need and what it is, a TRAVEL BAN."

He also said the Justice Department should have stayed with his original travel ban instead of "the watered down, politically correct version they submitted to the S.C."