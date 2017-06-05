CNN’s Cuomo clashes with Trump aide Gorka: ‘The facts are not your friend’

CNN host Chris Cuomo on Monday clashed with White House aide Sebastian Gorka on Monday over President Trump’s executive order on travel and immigration, calling Gorka a "purveyor of spin."

“And then the president decides to be honest about it this morning. That is spin. You are the purveyor of spin because that was your message, that it wasn’t a ban, and it is untrue,” Cuomo told Gorka during an interview on CNN’s “New Day.”

Gorka pushed back against Cuomo, arguing the order is not a religious ban because it doesn’t include countries like Indonesia and Egypt. The aide also cited the Obama administration’s flagging of the ban's original seven countries — Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen — as “areas of concern.”

“Is he a purveyor of spin, Chris?” Gorka asked.

Cuomo disputed Gorka’s comparison, noting that the Obama-era order focused on travel to the seven countries.

“The facts are not your friend here because that move with the executive order from the Obama administration was about travel to those countries. It was about who was coming out and why,” Cuomo said.

“Your order is about Muslims, about targeting Muslims and keeping them out and allowing those who are not Muslims a carve-out to come in.”

The Obama administration in 2016 added Libya, Yemen and Somalia to a list of "countries of concern," placing some restrictions on Visa Waiver Program travel on individuals who had visited those countries after March 1, 2011.

Gorka argued that if the Trump administration was focusing on “race or religion,” it would include other countries like Indonesia and Pakistan, which have the largest Muslim populations in the world.

“Explain that logic to me, because this is where your spin fails. This is where the fake news propaganda collapses,” Gorka said.

“Because if we had some dark, dread, ulterior motive, then those are the two first nations you would put on the list, not the seven nations that the Obama White House identified as greatest concern.”

Following the terror attack in London over the weekend, Trump renewed calls for his executive order, which is currently halted by the courts. Some have argued the president’s recent emphasis on his “travel ban” constitutes a concession that the order is a ban.

“People, the lawyers and the courts can call it whatever they want, but I am calling it what we need and what it is, a TRAVEL BAN!” Trump tweeted early Monday.

The president has previously referred to the order as a “ban.” The revised version halts immigration from six predominantly Muslim countries — with Iraq being removed the original list — for 90 days and suspends the admission of refugees for 120 days.

“Everybody is arguing whether or not it is a BAN. Call it what you want, it is about keeping bad people (with bad intentions) out of country!” Trump said in February.