Pence on NATO: 'Our commitment is unwavering'

Vice President Pence on Monday reaffirmed the need for NATO members to stand together in the fight against terrorism, citing the recent deadly London terror attack.

"And make no mistake: Our commitment is unwavering. We will meet our obligations to our people to provide for the collective defense of all our allies," Pence said at the Atlantic Council's Global Citizen Awards event.

"Now is the time for NATO and this transatlantic alliance to stand united and stand strong in the face of global terrorism," he added.

Pence expressed condolences on behalf of the Trump administration for the people affected by the attack that left at least seven dead and many more injured in the United Kingdom.

ADVERTISEMENT

He voiced support for NATO's Article 5, which says "an attack against one Ally is considered as an attack against all Allies."

"An attack on one of us is an attack on all of us," he said at the event hosted by the nonpartisan organization.

President Trump cited the recent attacks this week as further reason to institute a travel ban to protect the U.S. and prevent individuals from "dangerous countries" coming over the nation's border.

Trump also repeatedly spoke out against NATO on the campaign trail, calling it "obsolete" and complaining that it is too reliant on the U.S. for funding.

The president has softened his stance on the organization since, in April saying it was "no longer obsolete" at a White House press conference with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright and other foreign leaders also spoke at the Atlantic Council event Monday night.

NATO was created in 1949 as a collective military and security alliance among several Western states against the growing threat of the Soviet Union.