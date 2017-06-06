Trump: 'There can no longer be funding of Radical Ideology'

President Trump on Tuesday reiterated that there cannot be funding for "Radical Ideology."

"During my recent trip to the Middle East I stated that there can no longer be funding of Radical Ideology," he tweeted.

"Leaders pointed to Qatar - look!"

Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates on Monday announced they were cutting diplomatic ties with Qatar, citing what they say is Qatar's support for extremist groups and its relations with Iran.

The four countries also said they would cut off sea and air traffic, while Saudi Arabia added it would also shut down its border with Qatar.

Qatar denies any support for militant groups and says the crisis is being fueled by “absolute fabrications” and is a “violation of its sovereignty.”

U.S. officials downplayed the growing dissension between Qatar and the four other Arab nations, saying the dispute would not affect the fight against the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

Last month, Trump gave a speech in Saudi Arabia, where he said the world needs to "strip" terrorist organizations of their access to funds.