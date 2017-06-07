White House: Iran risks 'falling victim to evil they promote'

President Trump issued a statement Wednesday afternoon condemning terror attacks in Tehran, and warning the Iranian government against sponsoring terrorism in an unusually forceful response.

"We grieve and pray for the innocent victims of the terrorist attacks in Iran, and for the Iranian people, who are going through such challenging times," Trump said in the statement. "We underscore that states that sponsor terrorism risk falling victim to the evil they promote."

Iran was designated as a state sponsor of terrorism by the State Department in 1984. Its Shia-majority government has been heavily involved in the war against ISIS in Syria and Iraq.

At least 12 people were killed and 42 were wounded when masked assailants attacked Iran's parliament and another historical site armed with assault rifles. Iranian authorities reported that six attackers were killed and five more suspects were detained following the assault, which took security forces by surprise and lasted for hours.

The attack was Iran's deadliest terror attack in years. In a statement Wednesday, Iran's Revolutionary Guard faction blamed Saudi Arabia and the US for the attack.

The State Department also condemned the attacks.

"The United States condemns the terrorist attacks in Tehran today," State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in a statement.

"We express our condolences to the victims and their families, and send our thoughts and prayers to the people of Iran. The depravity of terrorism has no place in a peaceful, civilized world."