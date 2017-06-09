Pelosi advises Trump: ‘Go to sleep’

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) says she would advise President Trump to “go to sleep” and be better rested.

“What I have advised him to do — go to sleep,” she said Friday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” when asked what advice she would give Trump. “Get some sleep.”

“Bring yourself to a place where there’s synapses [that] are working. I think there’s something not — more sleep might be a solution for him.”

Pelosi cited Trump’s decision in April to authorize a missile launch into Syria as one example of the president’s late hours.

“It was like midnight,” she said of a call Trump gave her about the launch. “It was well after it was all finished.”

“He was going on and on,” Pelosi added. “It was like midnight and I said, ‘Why don’t you get some sleep?’ ”

BuzzFeed reported last month that the Syrian military had started relocating fighter jets to an airfield struck by U.S. Tomahawk missiles in April.

Syria also reportedly repaired some of the damage to Shayrat airfield near the city of Homs following April’s bombardment.

Trump ordered April’s strike in Syria in response to a chemical attack there that officials said was carried out by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar Assad.

The Pentagon said warships launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at Shayrat on April 6 following reports that a gas attack originated in the area.