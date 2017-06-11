Trump doesn't want to visit UK without public support: report

President Trump reportedly told British Prime Minister Theresa May that he does not want to continue with his planned state visit later this year to the U.K. unless he has the support of the public.

The president made the comments in a phone call with May, The Guardian reported on Sunday, adding that Trump does not want to go ahead with the trip if there are going to be large protests against him.

May was reportedly surprised by Trump's remarks.

Trump has faced controversy recently after going after the mayor of London in tweets following an attack there earlier this month.

Last week, London Mayor Sadiq Khan called for the British government to cancel a state visit from Trump.

“I don’t think we should roll out the red carpet to the president of the USA in the circumstances where his policies go against everything we stand for,” Khan said in an interview with Britain’s Channel 4 News.

“When you have a special relationship it is no different from when you have got a close mate. You stand with them in times of adversity but you call them out when they are wrong. There are many things about which Donald Trump is wrong.”