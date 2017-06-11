DC, Maryland attorneys general to file suit against Trump

© Getty
The Democratic attorneys general of Maryland and Washington, D.C., will file a lawsuit Monday against President Donald TrumpDonald TrumpDC, Maryland attorneys general to file suit against Trump Delta withdraws support for theater production with Trump-like Julius Caesar GOP senator: Trump 'obviously' not under investigation MORE, according to the Washington Post.
The suit will allege that foreign payments to the president’s businesses violate an anti-corruption clause of the Constitution.
It would be the first suit if its kind brought by a government entity, the Post added.
The lawsuit is scheduled to be announced at noon on Monday.
DC and MD attorneys general scheduled to announce a "major lawsuit" against Trump on Monday pic.twitter.com/UDaJOqEr4k— Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) June 12, 2017
