DC, Maryland attorneys general to file suit against Trump

The Democratic attorneys general of Maryland and Washington, D.C., will file a lawsuit Monday against President Donald Trump Donald TrumpDC, Maryland attorneys general to file suit against Trump Delta withdraws support for theater production with Trump-like Julius Caesar GOP senator: Trump 'obviously' not under investigation MORE, according to the Washington Post.

ADVERTISEMENT

The suit will allege that foreign payments to the president’s businesses violate an anti-corruption clause of the Constitution.

It would be the first suit if its kind brought by a government entity, the Post added.

The lawsuit is scheduled to be announced at noon on Monday.