Senate intel members surprised by Sessions's plans to testify: report

Some members of the Senate Intelligence Committee were surprised by Attorney General Jeff Sessions's offer to testify before the panel, CNN reported.

A source told the network some senators are worried Sessions is trying to get out of testifying in an open hearing.

Sessions plans to testify this week in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

The committee has not yet said whether the hearing will be open or closed, but a Justice Department official told CNN that department officials expect it will be closed.

Sessions was originally supposed to testify in front of the House and Senate Appropriations subcommittees this week, but said in a statement he will send a deputy to that hearing instead.

“In light of reports regarding Mr. Comey’s recent testimony before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, it is important that I have an opportunity to address these matters in the appropriate forum,” he said in a statement.

Sessions recused himself from the Russia investigation in March after it was revealed he did not disclose two meetings he had with the Russian ambassador during the course of the Trump campaign.

Former FBI Director James Comey reportedly told lawmakers during a closed session after his public testimony last Thursday that Sessions might have had a third undisclosed meeting.