Ivanka Trump surprised by ‘level of viciousness’

Ivanka Trump on Monday said she is surprised by the "level of viciousness" she has seen so far during her father's presidency.

"There is a level of viciousness that I was not expecting," she said during an interview on "Fox & Friends" when asked whether it is harder than she thought to focus on the things she wants to do.

"I was not expecting the intensity of this experience but this isn't supposed to be easy."

"There is a level of viciousness that I was not expecting...but this isn't supposed to be easy." -@IvankaTrump pic.twitter.com/viiMQ2ij1d — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) June 12, 2017

Trump said her father and his administration "intends to be transformative."

"And we want to do big, bold things and we're looking to change the status quo," she said.

"So I didn't expect it to be easy. I think some of the distractions and some of the ferocity was, I was a little blindsided by at a personal level."

But Trump said she is just trying to focus on her goals.

"I'm trying to keep my head down, not listen to the noise," she said. "And just work really hard to make a positive impact in the lives of many people."

President Trump's tenure has been marred with several controversies since the inauguration. Many recent revelations regarding the investigation into the Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential race have dominated headlines in the recent weeks as the president has sought to dismiss the probe as a "witch hunt."