Secret Service: We don't have any Trump White House tapes

The U.S. Secret Service says it has no recordings of any conversations in President Trump’s White House.

The law enforcement agency responded to a Freedom of Information Act request filed by The Wall Street Journal seeking any recordings or transcripts. While the agency said they did not posses either, that does not preclude the possibility that other individuals or agencies recorded White House conversations secretly.

Trump made major waves last month when he suggested there were tapes of his private conversations with then-FBI Director James Comey before he fired Comey.

"Comey better hope that there are no 'tapes' of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!” Trump tweeted.

Since then, the White House has refused to clarify whether such tapes exist.

“The president made clear in the Rose Garden last week that he would have an announcement shortly,” White House press secretary Sean Spicer told reporters on Monday.

In public testimony before Congress last week, Comey expressed his hope that the tapes did exist.

"Lordy, I hope there are tapes,” he said.

Trump himself has also refused to make any definitive statement on the existence of the tapes, saying Friday that reporters would be “very disappointed” when he gives them his answer.

- Updated at 2:53 p.m.