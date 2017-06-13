Trump: Loretta Lynch gave Clinton ‘free pass’

President Trump on Tuesday accused former Attorney General Loretta Lynch of making making law enforcement decisions specifically to help Hillary Clinton Hillary Rodham ClintonTrump: Loretta Lynch gave Clinton ‘free pass’ McCain strikes back as Trump’s chief critic The Memo: Trump allies turn fire on Mueller MORE.

“A.G. Lynch made law enforcement decisions for political purposes...gave Hillary Clinton a free pass and protection. Totally illegal!” Trump tweeted.

Fired FBI Director James Comey testified last week that he felt "queasy" after Lynch asked him to characterize his probe into Clinton's private email server as a "matter," rather than an investigation.

Democrats including Sen. Dianne Feinstein Dianne FeinsteinTrump: Loretta Lynch gave Clinton ‘free pass’ Conway: Feinstein’s call for Lynch investigation ‘refreshing’ Dem: We need to investigate whether Lynch gave cover to Clinton campaign MORE (D-Calif.) have said Congress should investigate whether Lynch pressured Comey to downplay the investigation into Clinton.

Republicans have seized on Comey’s comments as well, asking why the former FBI director did not write a memo about his meetings with Lynch.