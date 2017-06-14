President Trump called Wednesday for Americans to come together in the aftermath of a “terrible” shooting outside Washington, D.C., that wounded a Republican member of Congress and four others.

“We may have our differences, but we do well in times like these to remember everyone who serves in our nation’s capital is here because, above all, they love our country,” Trump said during a statement delivered in the Diplomatic Room of the White House.

The president spoke hours after a gunman opened fire on a congressional baseball practice, wounding House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.), a congressional staffer, a lobbyist and two Capitol Police officers.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We can all agree that we are blessed to be Americans, that our children deserve to grow up in a nation of safety and peace and we are strongest when we are unified and when we work together for the common good,” Trump said.

Trump lauded Capitol Police officers and first responders for exemplifying that spirit at the scene of the crime. He thanked them for their “heroic actions” against the gunman.

“Melania and I are grateful for their heroism and praying for the swift recovery of all victims,” Trump said of himself and the first lady.

The shooting took place at a practice in Alexandria, Va., for the annual congressional baseball game, which is scheduled to take place Thursday in Washington.

Two of the injured officers shot the gunman, who eventually succumbed to his injuries and died, according to Trump.

The suspected gunman has reportedly been identified as James T. Hodgkinson of Belleville, Ill.

The 66-year-old man reportedly volunteered for Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersGOP rep says he'll start carrying a gun after lawmaker shooting The Hill's 12:30 Report Trump calls for unity after lawmaker shooting MORE's (I-Vt.) 2016 presidential campaign, a fact that added to a debate over whether the nation’s heated political climate was to blame for the shooting.

“I am sickened by this despicable act," Sanders said in a statement delivered on the Senate floor. "Let me be as clear as I can be: Violence of any kind is unacceptable in our society and I condemn this action in the strongest possible terms."

Authorities are still investigating the motive for the crime. One lawmaker said a man resembling Hodgkinson asked if Republicans or Democrats were practicing on the field just minutes before the shooting.

Wednesday marked the first time a sitting lawmaker was shot since 2011, when then-Rep. Gabrielle Giffords (D) was severely wounded by a gunman during an event in her Arizona district.

The outburst of violence early Wednesday rocked the nation’s capital, with leaders canceling votes in the House and Trump canceling a speech on jobs scheduled for the afternoon.

Trump said Scalise was “badly wounded” but is in “stable condition” after undergoing surgery at a local hospital. He called the Louisiana lawmaker “a very good friend” as well as a “patriot and a fighter."

“Steve, I want you to know that you have the prayers not only of the city behind you, but of an entire nation, and frankly, of the entire world," Trump said.

Updated: 12:45 p.m.