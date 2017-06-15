Trump will not bring back ‘wet foot, dry foot’ Cuba policy

President Trump will not bring back the so-called “wet foot, dry foot” policy toward Cuban migrants, according to senior White House officials.
The policy -- eliminated by President Obama in the last days of his administration -- was one of many aspects of U.S. policy toward Cuba under review by the Trump administration.
Designed to address refugees fleeing the island for Florida, the policy returned to Cuba migrants who were intercepted at sea but allowed those who reached land to stay in the U.S.
He will also impose new expectations for President Raul Castro, or his successor, to meet as part of future negotiations, among them free and fair elections, the release of political prisoners and direct pay to Cuban workers.
“The new policy under the Trump administration will empower the Cuban people,” a senior White House official told reporters at a Thursday briefing.