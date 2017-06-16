Trump appoints family event planner to oversee NY federal housing: report

President Trump has reportedly appointed a longtime Trump family supporter and event planner with no housing experience to oversee federal housing programs in New York.

Lynne Patton will lead the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) region that oversees New York and New Jersey, the New York Daily News reported Thursday.

Patton’s LinkedIn profile states that she began working as an event planner for the Trump family in 2009 and was a vice president at the Eric Trump Foundation from 2011 through January. The foundation is now under investigation by the New York attorney general for allegedly funneling $110,000 into the Trump Organization that was designated for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

Patton also states on her LinkedIn that she earned a law degree from the Quinnipiac University School of Law, but the school registrar told the Daily News that Patton only attended for two semesters and didn’t graduate.

Patton was first made a White House liaison at HUD in February. She is one of the few public black officials in the Trump administration, joining Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson.

The New York City Housing Authority gets 70 percent of its operational and 100 percent of its capital repair budgets from HUD, according to the Daily News.