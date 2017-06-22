Trump: If Russia interfered in election, why didn't Obama stop it?

President Trump on Thursday suggested he doesn’t believe that Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election, saying that if Moscow did, the Obama administration would have stopped it.

“By the way, if Russia was working so hard on the 2016 Election, it all took place during the Obama Admin. Why didn't they stop them?” he tweeted.

Trump’s comments are the latest indication he does not accept the intelligence community’s unanimous conclusion — released last October — that Russia tried to interfere in contest by hacking political groups and spreading fake news.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer on Tuesday refused to say whether the president believes that occurred.

“I have not sat down and talked to him about that specific thing. Obviously we've been dealing with a lot of other issues today,” he told reporters.

The comments come as Trump is battling a special counsel investigation into whether any of his associates colluded with the Russian meddling effort, which the president has repeatedly labeled a “witch hunt.”

Trump on Thursday pointed to congressional testimony from former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson to back up his case.

“Former Homeland Security Advisor [sic] Jeh Johnson is latest top intelligence official to state there was no grand scheme between Trump & Russia,” he tweeted.

But Johnson on Wednesday did not definitively rule out the possibility that Trump or his associates colluded with the Russians in their efforts to influence the outcome of the presidential race.

“Not beyond what has been out there open-source, and not beyond anything that I'm sure this committee has already seen and heard before, directly from the intelligence community,” he told the House Intelligence Committee.

“So anything I'd have on that is derivative of what the intelligence community has — and the law enforcement community.”

Trump later asked why the Democratic National Committee turned down an offer from the Homeland Security Department "to protect against hacks" before the election, saying it was part of a "big Dem HOAX."

"Why did the DNC REFUSE to turn over its Server to the FBI, and still hasn't?" he added. "It's all a big Dem scam and excuse for losing the election!"

This report was updated at 10:14 a.m.