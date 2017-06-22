Coats: Trump seemed obsessed with Russia probe

Director of national intelligence Dan Coats Dan CoatsCoats: Trump seemed obsessed with Russia probe Trump suggested top intel officials refute collusion with Russians: report Press: Worse than Nixon MORE told House investigators Thursday that President Trump repeatedly asked him to publicly announce there was no evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia during the 2016 election, NBC News reported.

Coats' comments to investigators line up with previous reporting that Trump asked multiple officials to confirm the status of the investigation publicly.

Coats previously wouldn't comment when asked by Senate Intelligence Committee member Sen. John McCain John McCainCoats: Trump seemed obsessed with Russia probe The Hill's Whip List: Senate ObamaCare repeal bill Meghan McCain slams 'felon' Dinesh D'Souza over tweets mocking father's captivity MORE (R-Az.) whether Trump had made the request.

“I have always believed, given the nature of my position and the information which [the president and I] share, it’s not appropriate for me to comment publicly on any of that,” Coats said in May.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coats explained in May that his opposition to making the comments requested by Trump would violate his policy against presenting intelligence in a politicized manner.

“Any political shaping of that presentation or intelligence would not be appropriate. I have made my position clear on that to the administration, and I intend to maintain that position," Coats told senators in May.