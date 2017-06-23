White House fills usher spot with Trump hotel staffer

The White House announced Friday that it would be filling the role of White House chief usher with a Trump International Hotel employee.

Timothy Harleth was named the new White House chief usher in an announcement from the office of first lady Melania Trump. Harleth will oversee more than 90 White House residence staff members in the position.

Harleth currently serves as the director of rooms at Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. He also previously worked at the Mandarin Oriental in Washington, D.C., and in New York City.

"I am so pleased that Timothy will be joining our team," Trump said in a statement. "He was selected because of his impressive work history and management skills. My husband and I know he will be successful in this vital role within the White House."

The news follows the White House firing chief usher Angella Reid in May. Reid was the first woman and second African-American to hold the job.

“It’s not uncommon you might have a transition of staff when a new administration comes in and it’s certainly nothing more than that,” deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said at a White House press briefing last month.

“She is no longer employed here at the White House but we left on very good terms and wish for the best," Sanders said at the time.

The chief usher manages all White House residence activities and oversees staffs of butlers, maids, chefs, florists and electricians.