President Trump said Sunday that when he calls Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenTrump: Calling Warren Pocahontas ‘an insult to Pocahontas’ GOP vows to use Pelosi against Democrats in 2018 Warren cautions Dems against infighting MORE (D-Mass.) "Pocahontas," it is an insult to the renowned Native American woman.

"She's a hopeless case. I call her Pocahontas, and that's an insult to Pocahontas," Trump said in an interview with Pete Hegseth on "Fox and Friends," adding that Warren is "a highly overrated voice."

Trump has repeatedly used "Pocahontas" as an insult on the campaign trail to refer to Warren's claims about her Native American heritage.

Similarly, Trump previously said that it is an "insult to Pocahontas."

“I do regret calling her Pocahontas, because I think it’s a tremendous insult to Pocahontas,” he said on Fox News in June 2016. "So, to Pocahontas, I would like to apologize to you.”

Trump renewed his use of this mocking nickname for Warren in April of this year during a speech to the National Rifle Association, saying she could run against him in 2020.

Trump also on Sunday slammed the progressive lawmaker, who stumped for his Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton Hillary Rodham ClintonPelosi: Trump insisted he won popular vote in our first meeting Are Democrats trying to pin the blame for their own sins on Russia? Trump: Calling Warren Pocahontas ‘an insult to Pocahontas’ MORE during the 2016 presidential election, saying she has "a lot of hatred, a lot of anger."

"I don’t think she has the kind of support that some people do. I think she heard Hillary. I watched her campaigning for Hillary [Clinton], and she was so angry," the president told Fox News. "Hillary would be sitting back listening to her trying to smile, but there were a lot of people in that audience that were going 'Wow, is that what we want?' There’s a lot of anger there and hostility."