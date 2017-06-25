Spicer: White House engages ‘robustly’ with press despite more off-camera briefings

White House press secretary Sean Spicer in an interview broadcast Sunday disputed accusations that the Trump administration has not been accessible to the press, arguing his team engages with the press throughout every day.

“We engage with the press corps very robustly from early in the morning ‘till late at night,” Spicer told Fox News’s “Media Buzz.”

Spicer’s comments come after increased criticism over more off-camera briefings in recent weeks.

“The last couple, we’ve allowed audio to come in, and use it,” Spicer said in the Fox News interview.

“We’ve allowed the audio to be used, today, the other day,” he said.

Spicer said his last few briefings with the press have been “very substantive.”

But Spicer has also argued that reporters support the on-camera briefings in order to promote their own reputation rather than for accountability and transparency.

“I think some of these reporters are more interested in their YouTube clips than they are in getting factual news,” he said in the latest interview.