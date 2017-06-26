Trump lauds Supreme Court order on travel ban as 'clear victory'

President Trump on Monday hailed a Supreme Court order allowing a limited version of his travel ban to take effect as a “clear victory for our national security.”

Trump said in a statement that his “number one responsibility” is “to keep the American people safe,” adding that the court’s ruling allows him to do just that.

“Today's unanimous Supreme Court decision is a clear victory for our national security,” the president said.

“Today's ruling allows me to use an important tool for protecting our nation's homeland,” he added. “I am also particularly gratified that the Supreme Court’s decision was 9-0.”

The high court on Monday morning partially reinstated the travel ban on people from six Muslim-majority Muslim countries and said it would hear arguments in a lawsuit against the controversial policy in October.

Travelers from Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen will not be allowed to enter the U.S. unless that can prove they have a “bona fide relationship with a person or entity” in the country.

Monday’s order was issued in an unsigned opinion on behalf of the entire court. Justices were not required to reveal their votes, so it is unclear if the ruling was truly unanimous. A majority of the court was needed to reinstate the ban in part and hear arguments in the fall.

Three conservative justices on the court — Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch — signed a separate opinion stating they wanted the travel ban fully reinstated.

- This story was updated at 12:47 p.m.