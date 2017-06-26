Trump sends FBI director nomination to the Senate

The White House on Monday formally sent the nomination of Christopher Wray to be FBI director to the Senate.

The Justice Department released a statement from Wray, who said he was “honored and humbled” by the nomination and looks forward to his confirmation by the Senate.

“From my earliest days working with agents as a line prosecutor to my time working with them at the Department of Justice in the aftermath of 9/11, I have been inspired by the men and women of the FBI — inspired by their professionalism, integrity, courage, and sacrifice for the public,” Wray said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If confirmed, it will be a privilege and honor to once again work with them. America faces grave threats both here and abroad, and the FBI, in concert with its federal, state, and local partners, continues to work steadfastly to prevent and hold accountable those responsible for these threats.”

President Trump announced Wray, a former assistant attorney general during the tenure of President George W. Bush, as his choice to lead the bureau earlier this month.

Wray’s nomination to helm the bureau, a position that lasts for a 10-year term, comes after Trump in May fired then-FBI Director James Comey. Comey had been leading the bureau’s probe into Russia’s attempts to meddle in the United States presidential election and any potential ties between Trump campaign staff and Russia.