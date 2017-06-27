Time asks Trump Organization to remove fake cover from golf clubs

Time magazine has asked the Trump Organization to remove copies of a fake cover of President Trump that were on display at the company’s golf clubs, The Washington Post reported Tuesday afternoon.

The request came after the newspaper reported that at least four Trump-branded golf clubs had displayed a fake Time magazine cover that depicted Trump with the headline “Donald Trump Donald TrumpRussian official: Moscow would react 'with dignity' to US strike on Syria Higher education’s new class system Travel ban issue will be moot before SCOTUS date — here's why MORE: The ‘Apprentice’ is a television smash!”

The cover, dated March 1, 2009, was never published by the magazine at any point, a spokeswoman for Time confirmed.

“I can confirm that this is not a real TIME cover,” Kerri Chyka wrote to the Post in an email.

The fake cover was reportedly hanging in at least two of Trump's golf clubs in the U.S.

Another one was reportedly displayed at Trump's resort in Ireland, but was recently moved from a restaurant area to a manager's office.

A cover that had also been displayed at the Trump’s Turnberry club in Scotland was removed a few weeks ago without explanation, the Post reported.

The fake cover was reportedly interspersed with real magazine covers in at least at one location.

Trump has previously touted his appearances on the cover of the magazine.

"I think I was on the cover of Time magazine twice in my life and like six times in the last number of months," Trump said in July 2016.

"So you tell me which is more important, real estate or politics, OK? I have six for politics and I have two for real estate or whatever they put me on for."

The Post noted that Trump had actually only been featured on the magazine's cover once before entering politics, in January 1989, when he was known as a New York business mogul.