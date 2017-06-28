Trump team postpones legal complaint against Comey

President Trump’s personal lawyer is postponing a plan to file a complaint against former FBI Director James Comey with the Justice Department, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

The complaint was supposed to have centered on Comey’s testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee, in which he admitted to arranging for his accounts of conversations with Trump to be provided to the news media.

Trump’s outside attorney, Marc Kasowitz, slammed the move at the time, accusing Comey of “unilaterally and surreptitiously [making] unauthorized disclosures to the press of privileged communications with the president.”

A spokesperson for Kasowitz did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The move lowers the temperature of Trump’s effort to discredit the special counsel probe into whether his associates colluded with Russia’s efforts to interfere with the 2016 presidential election.

Kasowitz still plans to file the complaint against Comey, according to Bloomberg, which cited an unnamed person familiar with the decision. The delay is meant to ease pressure on special counsel Robert Mueller, the source said.

Trump has a history of making legal threats against his opponents and then not following through. He threatened to file a libel suit against The New York Times for an article containing two women who accused him of sexual assault.

Trump threatened legal action against 11 other women who made similar accusations.

He also threatened to sue his then primary opponent, Sen. Ted Cruz Ted CruzGOP senator on resolving healthcare differences: 'Even porcupines make love' The Hill's 12:30 Report Social media asks if Cruz and Cubs owner are twins after viral photo MORE (R-Texas), “for not being a natural born citizen.”

None of those suits were ever filed.