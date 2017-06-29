Trump mocks 'low I.Q. Crazy Mika' for 'face-lift'

President Trump bashed the hosts of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, in tweets early Thursday that said Brzezinski was "bleeding badly from a face-lift" when he saw her late last year at his Florida resort.

"I heard poorly rated Morning Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!" Trump tweeted.

Trump’s attacks quickly drew bipartisan denunciations. Two GOP senators called his tweets “beneath the dignity” of the White House, and a Republican congresswoman wrote, “This is not okay.”

A top NBC spokesman said it was "beneath my dignity" to respond to Trump's attacks, and an MSNBC statement said: “It's a sad day for America when the president spends his time bullying, lying and spewing petty personal attacks instead of doing his job.”

Scarborough on New Year's Day slammed a report that he partied with Trump the night before.

The former GOP congressman said he and Brzezinski were at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., before the New Year's Eve party to try to set up an interview with the then-president-elect.

"Nothing that Mika and I did in setting up this meeting was any different than what all good reporters and news hosts try to do daily," he said.

Trump’s latest tweets come after a slew of attacks on various media outlets this week.

The president has called out The New York Times, The Washington Post and CNN on Twitter over in recent days over their coverage of his administration.

The White House and news outlets have sparred within the last few weeks over the treatment of the White House press corps and the lack of on-camera briefings.

Brzezinski responded to Trump's tweets by posting a Cheerios promo that reads "Made For Little Hands."

Sen. Marco Rubio Marco RubioThe Hill's 12:30 Report First lady's spokeswoman on Trump attacking Brzezinski: 'He will punch back 10 times harder' Trump mocks 'low I.Q. Crazy Mika' for 'face-lift' MORE (R-Fla.) apologized during the presidential campaign for saying during a rally that Trump had small hands.

In 2015, Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter detailed in a column how Trump responded to criticism about his fingers.

“Just to drive him a little bit crazy, I took to referring to him as a ‘short-fingered vulgarian’ in the pages of Spy magazine,” Carter wrote. “That was more than a quarter of a century ago.”

Carter wrote that Trump responded with photos highlighting the length of his fingers.

This developing report was last updated at 11:11 a.m.