Conway quiet on Trump’s Brzezinski tweets, endorses ‘his ability to fight back’

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway refused on Friday to comment on President Trump’s attack on MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski but said she endorses “his ability to fight back” against the media.

“I endorse his ability to fight back when he’s attacked. No good comes out of people attacking the president’s physical and mental states on national television everyday, to the exclusion of connecting Americans with information they need,” Conway said on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

Conway appeared to be referring to Brzezinski saying the president was “mentally ill” and “not well” earlier in June.

“It doesn’t help the American people to have a president covered in this light,” she said. "I’m sorry. It’s neither productive nor patriotic. The toxicity is over the top."

“The good I hope comes out of this is, is that we change the conversation. That we respect the office of the president and its current occupant are in tact and that we have a full conversation about policy,” she said.

I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don't watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

...to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year's Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 29, 2017

Conway’s comments come a day after the president tweeted a highly personal attack against Brzezinski, calling her “low I.Q.” and “crazy” before saying she was bleeding from a facelift at his Mar-a-Lago New Year's Eve party in December.

Conway joins other GOP spokeswomen who have praised Trump’s ability to fight back following his attack on Brzezinski.

“He's not going to sit back and be attacked by the liberal media, Hollywood elites — and when they hit him, he's going to hit back,” deputy White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said during Thursday’s press briefing.

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel said Trump’s tweets show “he is human.”

First lady Melania Trump’s spokeswoman weighed in, saying in a statement to CNN, “The first lady has stated publicly in the past, when her husband gets attacked, he will punch back 10 times harder.”