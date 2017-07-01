Watergate reporter: We are in a 'malignant presidency'

Legendary Watergate reporter Carl Bernstein called the Trump administration a "malignant presidency" on Saturday, and suggested that the wrongdoings committed by the White House were unprecedented.

Speaking on CNN, Bernstein warned that the Trump administration is "not functioning."

"We are in the midst of a malignant presidency," Bernstein said. "That malignancy is known to the military leaders of the country, it's known to the Republican leadership in Congress who recognize it, and it's known to the intelligence community."

"The presidency of Donald Trump Donald TrumpWatergate reporter: We are in a 'malignant presidency' Law enforcement revives crime fighting initiatives as communities see recent spike Trump heading back to DC for concert honoring veterans MORE is not functioning," he continued. "It's really not functioning because the character and capabilities of this president are called into grave question in a way that those that know him are raising serious concerns about."

Bernstein called Trump the "greatest journalistic challenge of the modern era."

"To report on a malignant presidency, what it means, and where it's going," he said. "This president is not in control of the presidency in a way that it is functioning."

"That has got our leaders worried, they are worried about his character, they are worried about his temperament," Bernstein said.



"We are in foreign territory. We have never been in a malignant presidency like this before."