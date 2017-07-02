Ana Navarro: Trump is going to 'get somebody killed in the media'

CNN commentator Ana Navarro on Sunday criticized President Trump for a tweet featuring a modified video showing him body-slamming CNN at a wrestling match.

"I think that is unacceptable. I think that is the president of the United States taking things way too far," Navarro said on ABC's "This Week."

"It is an incitement to violence. He is going to get somebody killed in the media."

She added she is "disappointed beyond belief" with the response homeland security adviser Thomas Bossert gave earlier in the show regarding Trump's tweet.

Bossert said he didn't think Trump's tweet was a threat and praised the president for his ability to communicate with the American people.

"What a wuss. You could see that he is ceding his principles," Navarro said. "You are the homeland security adviser and you can't stand here and say the difference between right and wrong."

She also said Trump's aides need to start standing for democracy and freedom of the press.

"This is just going way too far," she said.

"The president of the United States is inciting violence against the free press and America. We cannot stand for it."

Trump on Sunday tweeted a modified video of him slamming CNN to the ground at a wrestling match.

The tweet escalates an ongoing war of rhetoric between the president and the cable news outlet. The video appears to show Trump attacking and subduing a figure whose face is obscured by a CNN logo.