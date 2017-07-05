Ivanka Trump makes her case for national paid family leave program

First daughter Ivanka Trump penned an op-ed Tuesday, making her case why paid family leave is an important policy that benefits American women as well as the economy.

"Providing a national guaranteed paid-leave program — with a reasonable time limit and benefit cap — isn’t an entitlement, it’s an investment in America’s working families,” Trump wrote in a Wall Street Journal op-ed.

She laid out the benefits from such a program, saying it will lead to "Healthier children and parents in more tightly bonded families, greater financial stability and stronger attachment to the labor force are among the most important.”

But she argued that such programs are not reaching "the poorest, most vulnerable workers in our society ..."

Ivanka Trump, who serves as a senior adviser to President Trump, said her father's 2018 budget proposal highlights the importance of such a policy.

“The policy outlined in the administration’s recent budget proposal emphasizes the need for mothers and fathers to have access to paid leave to encourage both parents to share parenting responsibilities and to strive toward minimizing hiring biases,” she writes.

The president's budget proposal includes six weeks of paid leave for families after the birth or adoption of a child.

Ivanka Trump goes on to say “government benefits should not be a substitute for private-sector investment,” arguing that paid leave on a national scale requires participation and efforts from “private sector companies and state governments.”

“To this end, we are working with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to design a paid-leave policy that provides a targeted benefit to help the people who need it the most and are least likely to receive it from their employer, without discouraging larger companies from developing more generous policies,” she writes.

The president's daughter also pointed to economic benefits that arise when women succeed in the labor work force.

“Women’s increased participation in the workforce in recent decades has been an important driver of middle-class incomes; in fact, research by the Council of Economic Advisers suggests that the vast majority of middle-income growth since 1970 is the result of increased female labor-force participation and education,” she continued, adding that a paid family leave policy would help close the gender wage gap.