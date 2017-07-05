Trump Jr. hammers CNN over identity of Reddit meme creator

President Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Donald TrumpTrump Taj Mahal decor set to go to auction Now isn’t the time to cut Peace Corps funding CNN denies blackmailing Reddit user behind viral Trump meme MORE Jr., blasted CNN in a series of tweets on Wednesday over reports the news network threatened to publish the identity of a Reddit user who created a video that went viral after the president tweeted it.

Trump Jr. accused the network of trying to "bully" HanAssholeSolo, the Redditor behind a meme of President Trump tackling a person with CNN's logo superimposed on his face, in a series of tweets Wednesday morning.

CNN reporters have described the user as a "middle-aged man," but the president's son said the network was "threatening" a teenager, using a trending hashtag accusing CNN of blackmail.

So I guess they weren't effective threatening the admin so they go after & bully a 15 y/o? Seems in line w their "standards" #CNNBlackmail https://t.co/u8YmNnLonj — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 5, 2017

The president drew criticism when he first tweeted the edited video, which shows him during his professional wrestling days attacking a man whose face has been covered with CNN's logo. CNN said it wasn't publishing the video creator's name because he has apologized.

Trump Jr. also attacked the CNN reporter behind the story, Andrew Kaczynski, retweeting another Twitter user who called him a "bottom-feeder."

Trump Jr. expressed frustration that CNN would "track down" a meme creator on Reddit while ignoring bigger news stories that conservatives have argued get little coverage.

If only @CNN spent as much time tracking down info on IRS targeting, Fast & Furious, Iran deal etc as they did a meme writer! #CNNBlackmail — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 5, 2017

Liberals and conservatives have both condemned CNN for stating it "reserves the right" to publish the identity of HanAssholeSolo at any point in the future.

I can't emphasize how bad this is on CNN's part. This is basically "don't post stuff we don't like or we'll dox you." Extremely unethical. pic.twitter.com/5bJZIZasH0 — German Lopez (@germanrlopez) July 5, 2017

"They realized they can't quash Trump like a bug, so they went after this private citizen." -@HeyTammyBruce on #CNNblackmail pic.twitter.com/XK6zKV3a55 — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) July 5, 2017

The Reddit user who posted the meme apologized in a now-deleted post on the website, apparently after being contacted by CNN. In his post, he apologizes to CNN and other journalists.

"The meme was created purely as satire, it was not meant to be a call to violence against CNN or any other news affiliation," HanAssholeSolo wrote.

"I had no idea anyone would take it and put sound to it and then have it put up on the President’s Twitter feed."

CNN is one of the president's favorite targets for accusations of "fake news." The network recently retracted a story on a Trump associate's alleged dealings with a Russian state bank. Three CNN journalists resigned after the retraction.