Hawaii: ‘Preposterous’ to include grandparents in Trump's travel ban

Hawaii is challenging the "preposterous contention" that grandparents are not considered close family members under President Trump's revised travel ban, The Associated Press reported late Wednesday.

The state's latest filing comes after the Justice Department asked a federal judge in Hawaii on Monday to dismiss the state's request for clarification on the president's travel executive order.

The Supreme Court is set to consider the travel ban later this year, but decided last week to partially allow parts of the executive order to take effect. Under those conditions, visa applicants from certain countries must prove a "bona fide" relationship with someone in the U.S. or an entity to be accepted.

The Trump administration has said parents, children, spouses and siblings can enter the U.S., but grandparents, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and other family members would be barred.

Hawaii challenged the White House's enforcement of the ban, saying its definition of what is considered a "bona fide" relationship is too narrow.

The AP reports that while the government said that the Immigration and Nationality Act defines close family relationships, Hawaii state attorneys pointed to other immigration laws that include family relations that would otherwise be excluded in the ban.

Trump's executive order issued in March was intended to bar citizens of six predominantly Muslim countries from entering the U.S. for 90 days, and suspend the U.S. refugee resettlement program for 120 days.