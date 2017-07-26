Scaramucci says he will contact FBI, Justice Dept. over leaked financial disclosure

White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci said Wednesday night that he plans to contact the FBI and Justice Department regarding a leak of his financial disclosure.

"In light of the leak of my financial disclosure info which is a felony. I will be contacting [FBI] and the [Justice Department]," Scaramucci wrote on Twitter.

In light of the leak of my financial disclosure info which is a felony. I will be contacting @FBI and the @TheJusticeDept #swamp @Reince45 — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) July 27, 2017

In the tweet, Scaramucci tagged White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, though it is unclear why he did so.

The White House did not immediately respond to The Hill's request for comment.

According to a Politico report, Scaramucci's financial disclosure, which was filed with the Office of Government Ethics, shows that the former Wall Street financier earned $4.9 million from his stake in Skybridge Capital, the investment firm he founded in 2005, between Jan. 1, 2016 and the end of June 2017, when he joined the Export-Import Bank.

The disclosure also shows that Scaramucci earned more than $5 million in salary during the same period of time.

Scaramucci's tenure at the Export-Import Bank was brief, and he had been on unpaid leave since his first day at the agency, June 19, according to Politico.

The Wall Street financier and longtime ally of President Trump was tapped to lead the White House communications team on Friday – a move that forced the resignation of White House press secretary Sean Spicer.

In his new role, Scaramucci has vowed to crack down on leaks coming out of the White House. He told Fox News' Sean Hannity in an interview aired Wednesday that he plans to take "dramatic steps" to stymie such leaks.