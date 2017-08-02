Trump, GOP senators unveil measure to cut legal immigration

President Trump on Wednesday teamed up with two conservative Republican senators to roll out new legislation aimed at dramatically curbing legal immigration to the United States, a key Trump campaign promise.

Sens. Tom Cotton Tom CottonSenate rejects ObamaCare repeal, replacement amendment Live coverage: Senate begins debate on ObamaCare repeal If our innovators have no reward, how will America compete? MORE (R-Ark.) and David Perdue (R-Ga.) have been working with White House officials to revise and expand a bill released earlier this year that would halve the number of people who receive legal permanent residence over a decade.

The senators joined Trump at a White House ceremony to announce the measure.

They say the legislation would move the United States to a "merit-based" immigration system and away from the current model, which is largely based on family ties.

The measure reflects Trump’s rhetoric during the 2016 campaign, when he argued that the spike in legal immigration over the past several decades has taken job opportunities away from American citizens and threatened national security.

Trump met with Cotton and Perdue in March to discuss the legislation, known as the Reforming American Immigration for a Strong Economy (RAISE) Act.

The president touted the measure in a speech last week in Youngstown, Ohio.

“Instead of today's low-skilled system — which is a terrible system where anyone comes in, people who have never worked, people that are criminals, anyone comes in — we want a merit-based system,” he said. “One that protects our workers, protects our taxpayers, and one that protects our economy.”

Cotton and Perdue’s legislation would mark a dramatic change in U.S. immigration laws, and could open up a nasty internal fight among Republicans.

The legislation would eliminate immigration preferences currently given to extended family members and adult children of U.S. citizens seeking green cards, and it would cap the number of accepted refugees at 50,000 — half of the Obama administration’s target for 2017.

It would also end the State Department's Diversity visa lottery, which the senators say is “plagued with fraud.” The program had been allotted 50,000 visas for the 2018 fiscal year.

About 1 million immigrants receive green cards per year.

Conservative outside groups immediately praised the legislation and called for the Senate to vote on the bill.

“The RAISE Act helps realize President Trump’s vision of making America great again by making immigration great again as well. It provides a pathway for a modern, smarter immigration system while protecting those Americans struggling to make ends meet," said Dan Stein, president of Federation for American Immigration Reform.

Roy Beck, president of NumbersUSA, added that the Cotton-Perdue bill will "do more than any other action to fulfill" Trump's campaign pledges on immigration.

The legislation faces an uphill battle in the Senate, however, where it’s expected to get pushback from Democrats as well as GOP senators who oppose strict limits on legal immigration and want a broader reform effort that would address the roughly 11 million undocumented immigrants living in the U.S.

If Cotton and Perdue can get GOP leadership to bring the legislation up for a vote, supporters will need to cobble together 60 senators, including at least eight Democrats or independents, to agree to start debate on the legislation.

Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey GrahamGraham praises McCain: ‘I’ve been his wingman, he’s been my wingman’ Graham: Report that Trump dictated son’s statement ‘bothers me a lot’ Senate Republicans brush off Trump's healthcare demands MORE (R-S.C.) and a handful of Republicans — including GOP Sens. Jeff Flake Jeff FlakeMcConnell faces questions, but no test to his leadership Senate Republicans brush off Trump's healthcare demands Flake: Republicans in denial about Trump MORE (Ariz.), Lisa Murkowski Lisa MurkowskiMcConnell faces questions, but no test to his leadership Senate Republicans brush off Trump's healthcare demands Overnight Energy: Greens seek methane rule restart | South Carolina nuclear project scrapped | Trump officials hail coal export deal MORE (Alaska) and Dean Heller Dean HellerMcConnell faces questions, but no test to his leadership Senate Republicans brush off Trump's healthcare demands Overnight Healthcare: GOP, Trump at odds over insurer payments | Bipartisan group floats ObamaCare fixes | Opioid panel urges Trump to declare emergency MORE (Nev.) — have been working on bills this year to allow undocumented immigrants who entered the country as children to, at least temporarily, remain in the country legally.

Hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants have been granted temporary reprieves from deportation under the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. But it does not confer legal status on immigrants.

Cotton and Perdue would need to win over their votes, as well as Sen. John McCain John McCainNorth Korea targeted emails of Clinton advisers: report Graham praises McCain: ‘I’ve been his wingman, he’s been my wingman’ Trump’s deplorable fight against war heroes MORE. The Arizona Republican, who is currently undergoing cancer treatment, was critical of their earlier bill.

The White House roll out could give the legislation a boost of momentum, but the earlier version of the Cotton-Perdue bill garnered zero cosponsors.

Critics of the measure say it would devastate families’ effort to reunite with their overseas relatives while providing few economic benefits.

--This report was updated at 11:55 a.m.