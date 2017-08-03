Golf journalist: At least 8 people heard Trump call the White House a ‘dump’

A golf journalist is standing by his report that President Trump called the White House a "dump" despite Trump's claim that it's "totally untrue."

Alan Shipnuck told Golf Magazine that eight or nine people heard Trump call the White House a dump.

Shipnuck published a report about Trump’s golfing hobby in Sports Illustrated this week, which included the reveleation that Trump called the president’s house a “real dump” compared to his New Jersey country club.

Shipnuck told Golf Magazine that a White House spokeswoman called him to demand a retraction for the statement, but that he would not do so because he heard it from multiple people and that he believes they are credible sources.



“It might be inconvenient for her boss and she might wish he didn’t say it, but it’s not a lie,” he said.

“They definitely don’t waste any time trying to be charming or friendly, these people in the White House communications department,” he added.

After the initial report was released, Trump took to Twitter to deny the claim, adding “I love the White House, one of the most beautiful buildings (homes) I have ever seen.”