Trump: 'Can you believe' McConnell couldn't repeal, replace ObamaCare?

President Trump on Thursday ramped up his criticism of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Mitch McConnellFive tough decisions for the GOP on healthcare McConnell on healthcare failure: 'Feel better, Hillary Clinton could be president' George Will warns ‘grotesque’ is becoming normal for GOP MORE (R-Ky.).

In an early morning tweet, Trump questioned why McConnell has not been able to pass a bill to repeal and replace ObamaCare.

"Can you believe that Mitch McConnell, who has screamed Repeal & Replace for 7 years, couldn't get it done," Trump tweeted Thursday.

"Must Repeal & Replace ObamaCare!"

Republicans' plans to repeal and replace ObamaCare collapsed in the Senate last month.

Some members of the GOP have since pushed for Republicans to keep up the healthcare push, while others have argued lawmakers should move onto other agenda items.

McConnell earlier this week vented his frustrations about the president's "excessive expectations" for his agenda.

The Kentucky Republican criticized Trump's "artificial deadlines" during the healthcare debate.

“Now our new president has of course not been in this line of work before. And I think had excessive expectations about how quickly things happen in the democratic process,” McConnell said.

On Wednesday, Trump pushed back against McConnell's characterizations.

“Senator Mitch McConnell said I had ‘excessive expectations,’ but I don't think so. After 7 years of hearing Repeal & Replace, why not done?” Trump asked in a tweet.