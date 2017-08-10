Ivanka Trump to lead US delegation for entrepreneur summit in India

President Trump's daughter and White House adviser Ivanka Trump will lead the U.S. delegation to India for the Global Entrepreneurship Summit in November.

The move was announced Thursday by Trump and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter. Modi had previously invited Ivanka Trump to visit the country in June when he visited the White House.

Trump said his daughter would use the conference, which will take place Nov. 28-30, as a way to promote women's entrepreneurship around the world.

"[Ivanka Trump] will lead the U.S. delegation to India this fall, supporting women’s entrepreneurship globally," Trump said on Twitter.

.@IvankaTrump will lead the U.S. delegation to India this fall, supporting women’s entrepreneurship globally.#GES2017 @narendramodi — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2017

Modi confirmed Ivanka Trump's impending visit on his own account, tweeting that he was looking forward to her trip to India.

"Look forward to Ms. Ivanka Trump’s presence at #GES 2017 Hyderabad as the leader of the US delegation," Modi tweeted Thursday.

Look forward to Ms. Ivanka Trump’s presence at #GES 2017 Hyderabad as the leader of the US delegation. @realDonaldTrump @IvankaTrump — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 10, 2017

The three-day summit, which in the past has been hosted by the U.S. State Department, aims to connect American entrepreneurs and investors to their international counterparts, according to the State Department's website.

Trump's daughter has previously faced criticism for acting as a surrogate for her father in international affairs. In July, she was heavily criticized after she briefly sat in for her father at the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany.