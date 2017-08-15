Trump retweets cartoon appearing to show train hitting CNN reporter

President Trump on Tuesday retweeted an image that appeared to show a train hitting a CNN reporter.

The image, which said "Fake news can't stop the Trump train" pictured a train with Trump's name on it heading toward a person with a CNN icon over the top.

Shortly after, Trump deleted the retweet.

The president retweeted this image a bit ago, days after a white nationalist smashed his car into activists and killed Heather Heyer pic.twitter.com/bGbipwMmxO — Jose A. DelReal (@jdelreal) August 15, 2017

Trump often rails on the media and has frequently targeted CNN, referring to the network and its stories as "fake news."

Last month, the president tweeted a modified video of a wrestling match between himself and CNN. The video appeared to show Trump attacking and subduing a figure whose face is obscured by a CNN logo.

Trump on Monday went after the "fake news" regarding his comments on the violent clashes in Charlottesville, Va.

"Made additional remarks on Charlottesville and realize once again that the # Fake News Media will never be satisfied...truly bad people!" Trump tweeted Monday, after he said "racism is evil" and called out hate groups specifically for their role in the weekend's violence.

His retweet Tuesday also came after one person was killed and many more injured when a man drove his car into a crowd of people protesting the "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Va., on Saturday.

Following a White House statement on trade Monday, Trump traded barbs with CNN, calling the network "fake news" as he left the briefing room. CNN's Jim Acosta shot back, “Haven’t you spread a lot of fake news yourself, sir?”

Trump ignored the question.