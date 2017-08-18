Drudge: Bannon to exit White House

President Trump's chief strategist Stephen Bannon will leave the White House, according to reports on Friday.

In a rare tweet, the Drudge Report's founder Matt Drudge announced that Bannon "had one hell of a run." The news also topped the conservative aggregator's site.

The New York Times then reported that Trump privately told aides he has decided to remove Bannon. He had not decided the timing, according to the report.

Drudge always deletes his tweets a few hours after posting them. He doesn't follow any accounts on Twitter.

The reports comes as speculation has swirled that the controversial Bannon will exit the White House, following several high-profile staff changes among Trump's senior staff.