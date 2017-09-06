White House special counsel Ty Cobb in an email reportedly referred to himself and chief of staff John Kelly John Francis KellyMORE as the "adults in the room."

During the email exchange, obtained by Business Insider, Cobb was asked how he justifies his White House role.

He said he "can say assertively [that] more adults in the room will be better. Me and Kelly among others."

The comments came in response to an email from Jeff Jetton, the owner of a Washington, D.C. ramen shop.

Jetton questioned how Cobb was sleeping at night and called him a "monster."

Cobb replied: "Like a baby," according to Business Insider.

"I, like many others, lay awake, restless, my mind dissecting countless scenarios of how bad this could get, what new thing you have dreamt up to pull us down a pathway to hell," Jetton wrote. "You remind me less of a grumpy baseball player and more of that horrid clown from the Stephen King novel."

"Enjoy talking to the Secret Service. Hope you are you [sic] less than nine years old as you seem to be...." Cobb said in response.

Cobb also defended himself and his decision to take a job on Trump's legal team.

"I walked away from $4 million annually to do this, had to sell my entire retirement account for major capital losses and lost a s---load to try to protect the third pillar of democracy," he said in the email.

Jetton told Business Insider he emailed Cobb to show his "displeasure in what I see as a pattern of high-powered attorneys in Washington giving up any semblance of ethical consideration to work for a disastrous regime."

“I was trying to turn someone who appeared angry into a friend. And privately. My bad. This was what I believed to be a private conversation," Cobb told Mother Jones when asked about the exchange.

"There are many pros and talented people in the White House. I am proud to be there. It was not for public consumption but it appears I was catfished.”

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told Mother Jones that Cobb has been "nothing but professional and helpful to the entire team."

"We are all working together well and glad he is part of the administration," he said.

Earlier this year, President Trump announced the appointment of Cobb, a veteran Washington lawyer with experience as a federal prosecutor and defense attorney.

Cobb also spurred controversy earlier this month after he exchanged a lengthy series of emails with a reporter. In the exchange, he called the press "rabid" and asked the reporter, "Are you on drugs?"

--This report was updated at 2:00 p.m.