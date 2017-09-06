Trump praises Dem senator during tax speech

President Trump invited Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp Mary (Heidi) Kathryn HeitkampTrump playing active role in push to reform tax code Trump to give tax speech in North Dakota next week OPINION | On immigration, Mr. President, pick a fight — and win it MORE (N.D.) on stage Wednesday during his event to push tax reform in her home state, sharing kind words for the senator from across the aisle ahead of her tough reelection fight.

Heitkamp, who flew to the event with Trump on Air Force One along with Hoeven and Cramer, stood out as the only Democrat, a fact Trump made clear and she stepped on stage.

"These are great people, they work hard, they are for you 100 percent and we just want their support," Trump said about congressional approval for a tax overhaul.

"Sen. Heitkamp. Everyone's saying, 'What's she doing up here?' But I'll tell you what — good woman, and I think we’ll have your support, I hope we’ll have your support. Thank you very much, senator."

Heitkamp has attempted to foster a better relationship with Trump than some of her Democratic colleagues as she represents a state that Trump won by almost 40 points in November. She met with Trump at his Manhattan apartment during his transition and was briefly floated for a Cabinet post. Since then, she's given Trump a wider berth than other more liberal senators as far as his cabinet appointments.

She faces a tough reelection fight thanks to the Republican leanings of her home state. State Sen. Tom Campbell (R) has already jumped into the race and is looking to frame himself as the outsider candidate. And Cramer has been mulling a bid too.