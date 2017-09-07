Haley turned down Trump’s State Department consideration

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley Nimrata (Nikki) HaleyPutin: Sanctions not answer to North Korea Overnight Defense: Trump offers more military equipment to Japan, S. Korea | Pentagon backs push to close bases | Transgender soldiers sue Trump over ban Dem pushes amendment to force Trump strategy on North Korea MORE in a new interview said she told President Trump she thought he "could find someone better" to helm the State Department when she was under consideration to be secretary of State.

“I’m very aware of when things are right and when they are not,” Haley told CNN. “I just thought he could find someone better.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus then offered her the chance to serve as the envoy to the United Nations, which Haley accepted under the condition that she be part of Trump’s Cabinet and the National Security Council.

“I said, ‘I am a policy girl, I want to be part of the decision-making process,’ ” Haley told the news network.

“He said, ‘Done.’ And I said, ‘I don’t want to be a wallflower or a talking head. I want to be able to speak my mind.’ He said, ‘That is why I asked you to do this.’ In all honesty, I didn’t think they were going to take me up on everything I asked for. And they gave me all that. So how do you turn that down?”

Haley has represented the U.S. at the United Nations this year as North Korea has ramped up its aggression with various missile tests and as the Syrian civil war enters its seventh year.

On Monday, in an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council following North Korea's successful test of a hydrogen bomb, Haley said that North Korea was "begging for war," adding that "the time for half measures" against Pyongyang was over.

Haley said the United States will circulate a resolution to be negotiated this week for a Monday vote.

— This report was updated to reflect that Haley was under consideration for secretary of State.