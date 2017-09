President Trump and first lady Melania Trump Monday led a moment of silence from the White House on the 16th anniversary of the September 11 attacks.

It is the first anniversary of the attacks since Trump became president.

8:46 a.m.

The moment of silence was observed at, the time the first plane struck the World Trade Center's North Tower.

Trump Monday will also take part in the observance of Sept. 11 at the Pentagon.