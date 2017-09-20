Trump: Alabama 'sooo lucky' to have 'Big' Luther Strange

President Trump on Wednesday praised Alabama Sen. Luther Strange Luther Johnson StrangeMoore laments racial division between 'reds and yellows' Corker pressed as reelection challenges mount Trump to visit Alabama in support of Strange MORE (R) ahead of next week’s GOP primary runoff.

“Alabama is sooo lucky to have a candidate like "Big" Luther Strange. Smart, tough on crime, borders & trade, loves Vets & Military. Tuesday!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

The tweet comes ahead of the closely watched Tuesday election, when Strange will face off against former Alabama Supreme Court Justice Roy Moore.

Trump endorsed Strange in August ahead of the initial Republican primary, aligning himself with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellSenate passes 0B defense bill Overnight Health Care: New GOP ObamaCare repeal bill gains momentum Overnight Finance: CBO to release limited analysis of ObamaCare repeal bill | DOJ investigates Equifax stock sales | House weighs tougher rules for banks dealing with North Korea MORE (R-Ky.), who had indicated Strange as his pick in the election.

But Strange is considered the establishment candidate by those seeking his ouster, which includes one of Trump's former top advisors.

Former White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon is backing the conservative Moore, a move that breaks with his old boss. Bannon’s Breitbart News, which he returned to after departing from the White House, is also supporting the former Alabama judge.

Trump is slated to campaign in Huntsville, Ala., for Strange on Saturday, while former White House aide Sebastian Gorka will campaign for Moore this weekend. Gorka also previously worked for Breitbart News as the website’s national security editor.