Trump vows to back winner of Alabama GOP Senate runoff

President Trump pledged Friday to support the winner of Alabama's GOP Senate primary runoff while questioning the general election prospects of Sen. Luther StrangeLuther Johnson StrangeMoore laments racial division between 'reds and yellows' Corker pressed as reelection challenges mount Trump to visit Alabama in support of Strange MORE's (R-Ala.) opponent.
"I told Luther, I have to say this, if his opponent wins, I'm going to be here campaigning like hell for him," Trump told a crowd in Huntsville, Ala.
Trump traveled to Alabama to stump for Strange days before he faces off against Roy Moore, a former Alabama Supreme Court chief justice, in Tuesday's runoff.
Moore has led in polls while campaigning with several top Trump allies, while Strange has boasted the support of Trump and the GOP establishment.
Trump insisted Friday night that Strange had a better chance of winning the primary and going onto win the general election.
"I have to say this, and you understand this, and just look at the polls. Luther will definitely win," he said. "Roy [Moore] has a very good chance of not winning in the general election."
The president said if Strange does not win, he would be blamed for the loss.
"I might have made a mistake. And I'll be honest, I might have made a mistake, because, you know, here's a story, if Luther doesn't when, they're a very short period of time. They're going to say, 'Donald TrumpDonald John TrumpBiden slams Trump over golf gif hitting Clinton Trump Jr. declines further Secret Service protection: report Report: Mueller warned Manafort to expect an indictment MORE, the president of the United States, was unable to pull his candidate across the line,'" he said.
Trump sided with his party's establishment last month when he endorsed Strange in the race to fill Attorney General Jeff SessionsJefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsRhode Island announces plan to pay DACA renewal fee for every 'Dreamer' in state Mich. Senate candidate opts for House run instead NAACP sues Trump for ending DACA MORE' former Senate seat.
The endorsement has driven a wedge between Trump and some key allies in and out of his administration, who have backed Moore.
The president's own Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Ben CarsonBenjamin (Ben) Solomon CarsonThe Federal Reserve is setting America up for economic disaster Baltimore's failing schools are a tragedy of criminal proportions The US can grow its own farm workers MORE broke with the president on Friday to publicly back Moore, who is seen as an anti-establishment favorite.
Moore has also earned the endorsements of Trump's former chief strategist Stephen Bannon and former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin (R).
Strange on the other hand, has garnered the endorsement of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnellAddison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellSenate passes 0B defense bill Overnight Health Care: New GOP ObamaCare repeal bill gains momentum Overnight Finance: CBO to release limited analysis of ObamaCare repeal bill | DOJ investigates Equifax stock sales | House weighs tougher rules for banks dealing with North Korea MORE (R-Ky.).
Trump insisted Friday that Strange would "end business as usual" in Washington and argued that Strange was not close to the Republican establishment in D.C.
"Luther Strange is determined to drain that swamp," Trump said to applause.
"He doesn't know those people. He never met them, he doesn't know them," he continued.
"He shares our agenda. Remember, he's going to win the race."
Updated: 11 p.m.