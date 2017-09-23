Five highlights from Trump’s raucous Alabama rally

President Trump targeted a slew of foes during a campaign rally Friday night for Sen. Luther Strange Luther Johnson StrangeMoore laments racial division between 'reds and yellows' Corker pressed as reelection challenges mount Trump to visit Alabama in support of Strange MORE (R-Ala.), touching on health-care, the nuclear crisis on the Korean peninsula and NFL players' protests during the national anthem.

Trump escalated his war of words with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, calling him "Little Rocket Man," and taking several swipes at Sen. John McCainJohn Sidney McCainSenate's defense authorization would set cyber doctrine Senate Dems hold floor talk-a-thon against latest ObamaCare repeal bill Overnight Defense: Senate passes 0B defense bill | 3,000 US troops heading to Afghanistan | Two more Navy officials fired over ship collisions MORE over the Arizona Republican's "terrible" decision to oppose the latest ObamaCare repeal bill.

Here are five highlights from Trump's campaign speech:

Ratcheting up criticism of North Korea's 'Little Rocket Man'

Trump continued to escalate his verbal battle with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, modifying his nickname for Kim as "Little Rocket Man."

"This shouldn't be handled now. But I'm going to handle it because we have to handle it. Little rocket man. We're going to do it. Because we really have no choice choice. We really have no choice," Trump said.

The president also blasted past administration's handling of North Korea.

"We can't have mad men out there shooting rockets all over the place," Trump said.

"He should have been handled a long time ago by Clinton. I won't mentioned the Republicans, by Obama," he continued, referring to past presidents Bill Clinton Bill ClintonGOP rep: North Korea wants Iran-type nuclear deal Lawmakers, pick up the ball on health care and reform Medicaid The art of the small deal MORE and Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaGOP rep: North Korea wants Iran-type nuclear deal Dems fear lasting damage from Clinton-Sanders fight Iran's president warns US will pay 'high cost' if Trump ditches nuclear deal MORE.

The president's comments come after Kim issued a scathing statement in response to Trump's speech at the United Nations General Assembly this week, in which Trump referred to Kim as "Rocket Man." Kim later called the president a "mentally deranged dotard."

North Korea's foreign minister also threatened to test a hydrogen bomb in the Pacific Ocean as a response to Trump's U.N. address.

Swiping at John McCain for ‘terrible’ health-care decision

The president also took aim at Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) at the rally, just hours after the senator announced he would vote no on the latest Senate GOP effort to repeal and replace ObamaCare.

Trump called McCain's decision "totally unexpected" and "terrible."

"John McCain, if you look at his last campaign, it was all about repeal and replace, repeal and replace," Trump said. "So he decided to do something different, and that's fine."

The president swiped at McCain after the Arizona Republican announced his opposition to a repeal measure sponsored by Sens. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamTop Louisiana health official rips Cassidy over ObamaCare repeal bill Senate Dems hold floor talk-a-thon against latest ObamaCare repeal bill Overnight Defense: Senate passes 0B defense bill | 3,000 US troops heading to Afghanistan | Two more Navy officials fired over ship collisions MORE (R-S.C.) and Bill Cassidy William (Bill) Morgan CassidyTop Louisiana health official rips Cassidy over ObamaCare repeal bill Senate Dems hold floor talk-a-thon against latest ObamaCare repeal bill Finance to hold hearing on ObamaCare repeal bill MORE (R-La.), potentially dooming the repeal effort.

“I cannot in good conscience vote for the Graham-Cassidy proposal. I believe we could do better working together, Republicans and Democrats, and have not yet really tried," McCain said in a statement.

Senate GOP leaders have to get 50 senators for Vice President Pence to cast a tie-breaking vote for the repeal bill before a Sept. 30 deadline expires to pass the measure with majority support.

Sen. Rand Paul Randal (Rand) Howard PaulSenate Dems hold floor talk-a-thon against latest ObamaCare repeal bill Overnight Defense: Senate passes 0B defense bill | 3,000 US troops heading to Afghanistan | Two more Navy officials fired over ship collisions Lawmakers grapple with warrantless wiretapping program MORE (R-Ky.) has already voiced his opposition to the bill, and Sen. Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsSenate Dems hold floor talk-a-thon against latest ObamaCare repeal bill Ryan: Graham-Cassidy 'best, last chance' to repeal ObamaCare Collins skeptical of new ObamaCare repeal effort MORE (R-Maine) has said she is leaning against the legislation.

McCain and Collins joined with Sen. Lisa Murkowski Lisa Ann MurkowskiSenate Dems hold floor talk-a-thon against latest ObamaCare repeal bill Collins skeptical of new ObamaCare repeal effort How Senate relationships could decide ObamaCare repeal MORE (R-Alaska) in voting against Senate Republicans' scaled-down ObamaCare repeal legislation in July.

Blasting NFL players who protest the national anthem

Trump's campaign rally Friday night covered issues beyond legislative and international affairs.

The president slammed NFL free agent Colin Kaepernick, saying NFL owners should fire players who kneel during the national anthem.

"Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, 'Get that son of a b---- off the field right now,'" Trump said, adding, "'He is fired.'"

"Luther and I and everyone in this arena tonight are unified by the same great American values. We're proud of our country. We respect our flag."