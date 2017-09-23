Trump hits NFL commissioner for defending players who protest

Trump fired back NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after he defended football players who protest during the national anthem, tweeting that Goodell must "tell [players] to stand."

"Roger Goodell of NFL just put out a statement trying to justify the total disrespect certain players show to our country.Tell them to stand!" Trump tweeted.

Earlier Saturday, Goodell hit Trump for encouraging league owners to remove players who take a knee during the national anthem.

“The NFL and our players are at our best when we help create a sense of unity in our country and our culture,” Goodell said in a statement. “There is no better example than the amazing response from our clubs and players to the terrible natural disasters we've experienced over the last month.”

“Divisive comments like these demonstrate an unfortunate lack of respect for the NFL, our great game and all of our players, and a failure to understand the overwhelming force for good our clubs and players represent in our communities.”

Trump on Friday night told a crowd in Alabama that they should leave in protest if they see a player kneeling during the anthem.

"When people like yourselves turn on television and you see those people taking the knee when they are playing our great national anthem – the only thing you could do better is if you see it, even if it's one player, leave the stadium," Trump said. "I guarantee things will stop."

Trump doubled down on his comments in a pair of tweets Saturday, saying NFL players who protest the flag or anthem "should find something else to do."