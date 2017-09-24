Trump retweets message calling for NFL boycott

President Trump on Sunday retweeted a message calling for a boycott of the NFL after players from teams across the league kneeled during the national anthem.

“You can boycott our anthem WE CAN BOYCOTT YOU!” the message read, featuring an image of the NFL logo with the word “boycott” across it.

"Courageous Patriots have fought and died for our great American Flag --- we MUST honor and respect it! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" Trump tweeted afterward.

Courageous Patriots have fought and died for our great American Flag --- we MUST honor and respect it! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

Trump also retweeted a message from the woman behind the boycott message, Donna Warren, featuring an image of an amputee military veteran.

“I wonder what this BRAVE American would give to stand on his OWN two legs just ONCE MORE for our #Anthem?” the tweet read.

I wonder what this BRAVE American would give to stand on his OWN two legs just ONCE MORE for our #Anthem? #MAGA #NFL pic.twitter.com/3AVqnAlu3F — DONNA WARREN (@DonnaWR8) September 24, 2017

Trump has been facing major backlash after he said NFL owners should fire players who kneel during the national anthem.

He said owners should "get that son of a b---- off the field right now" at a campaign rally Friday and also said people should walk out of football games if they see players kneeling.

Football players across the league chose to kneel during the national anthem at games Sunday, while others locked arms in support.

Trump tweeted earlier Sunday that “standing with locked arms is good, kneeling is not acceptable.”