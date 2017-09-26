Trump: Even Jamaica's Usain Bolt showed respect for national anthem

President Trump on Tuesday tweeted out a video of Olympic champion Usain Bolt interrupting an interview to pause for the U.S. national anthem.

“Even Usain Bolt from Jamaica, one of the greatest runners and athletes of all time, showed RESPECT for our National Anthem!” Trump tweeted.

Even Usain Bolt from Jamaica, one of the greatest runners and athletes of all time, showed RESPECT for our National Anthem! pic.twitter.com/zkenuAP9RS — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 27, 2017

The video of the Jamaican athlete, which was taken at 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, shows him stopping mid-interview to turn and stand at attention as the U.S. national anthem begins playing.

The video went viral last summer, with many applauding the champion sprinter for the move.

Trump has repeatedly attacked NFL players who kneel during the national anthem, first going after them at a campaign rally Friday night.

This is his 23rd tweet about national anthem controversy since Saturday.

NFL players have since responded by sitting, kneeling, locking arms in solidarity or staying off the field while the national anthem played at football games.