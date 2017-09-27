Trump suggests Facebook colluded with media against him

President Trump on Wednesday seemed to suggest that Facebook had colluded with the news media against him during the 2016 presidential race.

"Facebook was always anti-Trump.The Networks were always anti-Trump hence,Fake News @nytimes (apologized) & @WaPo were anti-Trump. Collusion?" the president tweeted.

He added: "But the people were Pro-Trump! Virtually no President has accomplished what we have accomplished in the first 9 months-and economy roaring."

The president's comments come after the social media platform told investigators that it discovered that thousands of political ads published on its platform over the past two years were linked to fake accounts based in Russia.

Facebook's CEO Mark Zuckerberg subsequently announced his strategy last Thursday to bring the company’s advertising tools to a “higher standard of transparency."

Trump on Friday downplayed the reports surrounding the ads, calling them a part of the "Russia hoax."

Facebook declined to comment on the president's latest tweet.